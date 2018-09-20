Ormiston 3-2 Easthouses Lily: Visitors squander two-goal lead

A second half capitulation from Easthouses Lily saw Ormiston come back from two goals down to score a last-minute winner and send them through to the next round of the South Region Challenge Cup.

It was a tale of two halves, as first-half goals from Lewis Russell and Craig Beattie had the away side on easy street, but they threw it all away in the second half and allowed the home side to grab control of the game, which ultimately led to them grabbing the late winner.

For the visitors, it was a hugely disappointing afternoon. Having looked on course to bounce back from two defeats, the second-half performance was lacklustre, with no fight and desire.

The game kicked off in perfect weather conditions but the same couldn’t be said for the pitch. It was in desperate need of a cut and it’s certainly not what you expect to turn up to at this level.

Russell gave Easthouses the lead midway through the first half when he took advantage of desperate defending and composed himself to fire low beyond the keeper.

Looking to build on their lead, the away side started to play with more confidence. Another effort from Russell was easily gathered by the ‘keeper before the visitors did double their lead in the 35th minute. An effort from Russell was blocked and the loose ball fell to Beattie, who fired a brilliant effort in off the post from 20 yards out.

Ten minutes into the second half, the home side found a way back into the game. The striker picked up the loose ball in the box, shifted the ball to his left and fired an effort beyond Hay.

The hosts gained a lift from this and almost found an equaliser two minutes later.

Easthouses continued to push to restore their two-goal cushion but Ormiston grabbed a deserved equaliser.

Hay was again left helpless as the home side now sensed a winner which looked almost unlikely at half time.

Just as the game looked to be going to extra time, the home side got their winner. A diagonal over-the-top saw the winger pick the ball up.

He took on Wilson and got his cross in but, with time to clear the danger, Nethery hesitated and allowed the Ormiston substitute to nick in and stab the ball home beyond the outstretched Hay.

It was a cruel blow for the away side but absolute delight for the hosts, who celebrated wildly, and rightly so.