Peebles Rovers 1-3 Newtongrange Star: Promotion sealed for Star

Newtongrange Star completed the East of Scotland’s Ground Hopper weekend with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Peebles Rovers.

Star opened the scoring after 12 minutes when a ball from Thomson found Lander on the right. He easily turned Gettel before driving into the box. He squared for Jamieson who calmly slotted home. Star should have made it two shortly after when a dinked cross to the back post was headed goal wards by Porteous, which Kerr did well to block on the line. The ball broke to lander a few metres out who somehow managed to hit the grounded keeper when it seemed easier to score.

Porteous glanced a Scott cross inches wide after 36 minutes before Scott doubled Star’s advantage after 40 minutes when he raced on to a long ball waited for the ball to bounce before smashing it past Kerr.

Peebles had their first effort on goal after 47 minutes but Wilson sent it out the ground. Star had good claims for a penalty turned down when Porteous appeared to be pulled down in the box after 57 minutes before Jamieson was replaced by top scorer Hunter after 60 minutes. Lander brought out a brilliant fingertip save from Kerr after 62 minutes when he rolled his marker on the edge of the box before firing a stinging effort goalwards.

Star should have went further ahead after 66 minutes when Hunter raced clear down the left his squared ball to Scott who failed to control the ball and the chance was gone. Against the run of play the home side pulled one back when Currie was short with his backpass allowing Lindsay to nip it and flick it past Dunsmore.

Star put the game beyond any doubt after 77 minutes when they deservedly got their third. A lovely diagonal ball by Thomson was brought down by Lander. His cross was turned in via the far post from a very acute angle from Porteous.

Star: Dunsmore, Currie, Swaney, Lowson, O’Hara, Richardson (Wilson 54), Scott (Forster 73), Thomson, Lander, Jamieson (Hunter 60), Porteous.