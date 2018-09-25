Peebles Rovers 3-0 Arniston Rangers: Peebles exact revenge on Arne

Peebles Rovers exacted revenge on Arniston Rangers for their early season defeat, winning 3-0 last Saturday in Conference A.

The game started with the home side taking advantage of a strong end to end wind and went right into the attack, bringing out a few good saves from the visitors’ keeper Darren McBay.

Gregor Lamb’s goal bound shot was headed clear by Arniston No.3 Dean Boyne and Lamb was booked for diving when he went down in the aftermath.

The best chance for Arnie was from a cross which should have been better than a header over the crossbar.

Arniston were a relieved team to go in at the interval level at 0-0.

However, the Peebles pressure finally paid off on 59 minutes as Wilson found Mikey McEwan in space and his cross broke to David Lindsay, who made no mistake from close range.

For 10 minutes after the goal, Rovers seemed to get a little nervy but there was little threat from Arniston and it came as no surprise when the home side doubled their lead.

Ben Brown who, along with Alan McMath, was rock solid in defence all day, broke forward and played in Wilson who drove into the box and his cut back was turned into his own net by a desperate defender.

There was a final throw of the dice from Arniston as they took a free kick on the edge of the area but the effort was parried away to safety by Tom Kerr.

On 88 minutes, Rovers completed the scoring when Wilson again turned provider and Lindsay doubled his tally with a cool finish.

A very disappointing show from Arniston with the home side deserved winners.

Arniston Rangers: McBay, Robertson, Boyne, Wilson, Gordon, Joyce, Dyett, Toulouse, Mair, Holdcroft-Doig, Robertson. Subs: Summers, Lawrence, Wilson, Cattlin, Cranston.