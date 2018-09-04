Penicuik 1-3 Hill of Beath: Cuikie out of Alex Jack Cup

Old Super League foes and fellow Conference A side Hill of Beath, fresh from a 16-0 win over Tweedmouth Rangers the previous week were the visitors to Penicuik Park for the Alex Jack Cup second round tie.

It was the Keirs Park men who took an early lead in the third minute as Adamson raced onto a long pass and outpaced John Williams to place a shot past Penicuik keeper Thomas Cordery.

The keeper got hands to the ball but failed to stop the ball nestling in the corner of the net.

Both teams had chances with the game opening up and the woodwork thwarted the home side on more than one occasion.

However, Wayne McIntosh grabbed the equaliser on the stroke of half-time as a Ryan Baptie corner evaded everyone for the striker to bundle home at the back post making it 1-1 at the break.

The hosts started the second half looking to get in front and a superb Baptie cross was glanced wide of the target by Sam Jones before play switched to the other end and as the home defence ball-watched from a free kick, Michael Watt slid in to force the ball over the line.

Manager Harvey went for broke on the hour mark as last week’s hat-trick hero Nico Salazar and Lumbert Kateleza replaced Jones and McIntosh.

The bold move backfired as Salazar saw red for violent conduct within two minutes and Cuikie faced an even more uphill task.

The visitors put the tie beyond Penicuik in 73 minutes as Patrick headed home from close range.

The game finished with another red card as Reid’s high lunge on keeper Cordery saw him head down the tunnel a minute early but Penicuik too their Cup exit.

After the game Johnny Harvey said: “I’m disappointed, I stressed to the players it was a big opportunity to get automatic entry to the Scottish Cup and we let it slip through poor performances.”

Penicuik Athletic: Cordery, Forbes, Baptie, Hume (c), Williams, Connolly, McCrory-Irving, Jones, McIntosh, Somerville, Ponton.