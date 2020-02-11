Penicuik 2-2 Linlithgow Rose

Penicuik started the game with drive and determination and it only took until the 13th minute for them to take the lead.

A fine interchange between McCrory-Irving and Tansey saw the latter drill a low cross along the six yard box where Somerville slotted home.

One minute later, a long range effort by Allum flashed past the Penicuik post. Play swung from end to end and on the half hour mark, a cross into the Penicuik box by Hare deceived keeper Watt and the ball dipped over him into the net. Then Allum tried another long range strike, but Watt got down well to save. In the 38th minute, Penicuik broke up the left, but Baptie’s shot was deflected away for a corner.

Immediately afterwards, a McCrory-Irving cross was headed on to Tansey, but he blasted the ball high and wide of the goal.

Right on half time, another McCrory-Irving cross saw Tansey’s header come down off the crossbar and Kateleza followed up to nod it in, before the assistant erroneously flagged Kateleza offside.

Penicuik started the second half strongly and, in the 52nd minute, McKinven punched‬ a McCrory-Irving cross as far as Tansey who set up Connolly but he failed to hit the target.

In the 58th minute, Kateleza came close with a chip shot that beat McKinven but dipped over the crossbar. In their next attack, Kateleza saw his shot blocked by McKinven and Tansey’s follow up strike was blocked and the danger cleared.

At the other end, a Ronald free kick picked out Nimmo but his strike went straight to keeper Watt.

Penicuik immediately went on the attack and persistence from Tansey and Kateleza kept the move alive before the latter teed up Connoly who drilled the ball home to restore Penicuik’s lead. Five minutes later, Forbes crossed for Tansey who headed on, but the ball was just missed by Kateleza and it trickled wide‬ of the post. Then in the 72nd minute, Slaven outpaced the home defence, rounded Watt and stroked the ball into the far bottom corner of the net.

Five minutes later, a free kick to Linlithgow saw Thom get his head to the ball, but Watt saved well.