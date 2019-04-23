Penicuik 2-4 Bonnyrigg Rose: Rose into Cup semi-finals

Bonnyrigg Rose laid down a marker ahead of the Championship play-offs, twice coming from behind to beat Penicuik Athletic 4-2 in the Central Taxis East of Scotland Cup last Monday.

Cuikie had little time to bask in the glory of their Conference crown success just 48 hours earlier as they were back in action at a sun-kissed Penicuik Park.

Action from Penicuik Athletic 2-4 Bonnyrigg Rose in the East of Scotland League Cup (picture: Jim Dick)

Bonnyrigg also were high in confidence themselves. Conference winners and a 9-0 thrashing of Eyemouth to boot heading into the game.

Penicuik made a bright start when Scott McCrory-Irving continued where he left off in the Musselburgh game by stroking the ball home after fine build-up play to give his side the lead.

The advantage was shortlived though as four minutes later Keith Lough, a former Penicuik striker, turned quickly at the edge of the penalty box to volley home the equaliser.

In the 34th minute, Sam Jones scored his 20th goal of the season with a glancing header off a Stevenson free kick to restore Penicuik’s lead.

Bonnyrigg again replied almost immediately when Lough scored the equaliser. Right on the 45th minute, a glancing header by Bonnyrigg flashed inches wide of the upright.

Penicuik started the second half strongly and keeper Andrews had to be alert to deny Ponton.

In the 57th minute, a Bonnyrigg free kick, taken by Stewart was only inches wide of the target.

The Rose then had a few minutes of strong pressure, but the Penicuik defence held firm to weather the storm.

The home side gradually worked their way back into the game and almost regained the lead in the 81st minute when an excellent move up the right side of the visitors’ defence saw Jones get past his marker but his strike on goal beat Andrews only to hit the back post and was cleared.

Then, in the 84th minute, Bonnyrigg were awarded a penalty, with no arguments from the home side. Lee Currie deftly despatched the spot kick sending keeper Watt the wrong way.

Penicuik had no option other than to go for the equaliser and piled on pressure to rescue the tie. However, in doing so, they left themselves exposed at the back and a long clearance from defence by Bonnyrigg set up a counter attack and Aaron Murrell duly obliged to put the tie beyond the home side. The sides were more evenly matched than the score line suggests and Penicuik will be looking for revenge in the round robin play off on May 1.

Penicuik: Watt, Stevenson, Williams, Caddow, Page, McCrory-Irving, Crabbe, Jones, Somerville (c), Sproule, Ponton Subs: Notman, Young, Connolly, McIntosh, Cordery.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brett, Martynuik, Young, Moyes, Horne, Turner, Stewart (c), Lough, Currie, Gray Subs: Brown, Murrell, Swanson, McClung, Herreros.