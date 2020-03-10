Penicuik 3-1 Bo’ness (AET)

(Result AET)

Penicuik produced a sparkling display against cup holders and League leaders Bo’ness United to move into the third round of the Central Taxis East of Scotland League Cup.

In the ninth minute Somerville picked out McCrory-Irving who drove forward and his shot was blocked back to Somerville who hit the crossbar before it was cleared for a corner‬.

From the corner, Paul Tansey headed home at the front post.

Shortly afterwards Stevenson created room for himself but blasted wide of the target.

On the half hour, Stevenson set up Jones but his effort flew high over the bar. Just before half time, a high ball into the Penicuik box by Hunter saw Ritchie head wide of the goal under strong pressure from keeper Tait.

In the opening minute of the second half, Jones had a chance but his strike went over the crossbar.

Five minutes later Bo’ness had the ball in the net.

An Anderson strike came back off the crossbar and Stevenson slotted home the rebound only to be ruled offside.

However, Bo’ness got the equaliser in the 51st minute when Will Snowden scored with an excellent volley.

There then followed a series of substitutions by both sides but the match remained level at full time. In the opening minute of extra time, Hunter headed just wide of the Penicuik goal.

Then in the 101st minute, Tansey was scythed down in the box by Ross Campbell who was red carded for denying a goal scoring opportunity.

Craig Stevenson stepped up to the plate and blasted the spot kick home, sending keeper Murphy the wrong way.

Penicuik had their tails up now and Tansey and a powerful strike well saved by Murphy.

Minutes later the same player was set up by McCrory-Irving, but he dragged his shot wide of the goal.

In the 118th minute, Snowdon’s clearance was intercepted by Devlin who played in Lumbert Kateleza and he drilled the ball past Murphy to complete the scoring.