Penicuik have now won all five of their opening East of Scotland Premier Division matches

The match was evenly contested in the opening ten minutes, then Kateleza split the Tynecastle defence to set up top goal scorer Reid, but he dragged his shot wide of the right-hand post.

Immediately afterwards, Kateleza again set up Reid and this time he dragged his shot wide of the left-hand post.

In the 20th minute a perfectly weighted pass by Reid set up Walsh who rounded keeper Leiper to slot the ball into the empty net. At the other end, a Cameron strike flashed past the far post.

Then Tynecastle keeper Leiper had to rush from goal to head clear as Reid rushed in.

Tynecastle equalised in the 38th minute when a long range strike by Wales caught keeper Watt off his line, and the ball sailed over his head and into the roof of the net.

Minutes later, Combe went on a run, but chose to shoot rather than set up Fisher, but his shot went well wide of the target.

From the restart, Penicuik piled on the pressure with Hope sending over a tantalising cross that missed everyone.

The ball was knocked back in by Walsh to substitute C Dawson but his strike was blocked for a corner.

Baptie’s corner kick crashed back off the post and then Reid was fouled just outside the box. Baptie drove in the free kick and aided with a slight deflection off Savage, the ball hit the back of the net.

In the 53rd minute, Fisher came close with a long range shot that flashed past the upright.

One minute later, another testing Baptie corner kick saw Leiper tip the ball over the crossbar before a superb Furness strike from twenty-five yards was brilliantly saved by Leiper.

In the 65th minute Watt did well to save powerful a Fisher shot but, four minutes later, Fisher made amends drilling the ball into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-2.

Play flowed from end to end and in the 84th minute, substitute Tansey saw his shot hit the side netting.