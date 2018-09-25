Penicuik 4-0 Musselburgh: Cuikie ease through to next round of FNQ Cup

Penicuik eased their way into the third round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup with a convincing 4-0 win over Musselburgh Athletic.

Cuikie were quick out the blocks and top goalscorer Adam Somerville was inches away from adding to his tally on eight minutes. At the other end, Cordery pulled off an excellent one-handed save to deny Thomson before Johnny Harvey’s men asserted their authority on the game by firing in four first-half goals without reply.

They led after 14 minutes when a training ground corner kick saw keeper Cornet unfortunately put the ball into his own net. Somerville went agonisingly close a minute later before making a great interception to set up Kateleza, who blasted the ball into the roof of the net to double their advantage.

Two quickly became three when Baptie waltzed past three defenders and hit a screamer into the top corner of the net and the game was to put bed in the 28th minute when Jones showed great composure to chest down and volley the ball past Cornet.

Penicuik continued to dominate play and possession, but in a rare Musselburgh attack, Cordery was well placed to save Callaghan’s shot.

Four minutes into the second half and a poor pass back put Cordery in trouble but he got to the ball first and cleared. In the 55th minute, a Connolly free kick was well saved by Cornet. Two minutes later, Cornet did well to block a strike by Kateleza. Musselburgh were working hard to get into the game and for the next ten minutes had their best spell of the encounter but with no end product.

In the 78th minute, Penicuik had a great chance to increase their lead, but Ponton’s effort went high over the bar.

Penicuik created more chances but the final cutting edge was missing.

Penicuik: Cordery, Caddow, Baptie, Young, Hamilton, Connolly (c), McCrory-Irving, Jones, Kateleza, Somerville, Ponton Subs: Hume, Forbes, Sampson, Sproule, MacDonald, McIntosh.