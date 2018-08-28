Penicuik 4-2 Coldstream: Salazar nets hat-trick

Coldstream were the visitors to Penicuik Park for this second league match of the new season.

In previous games, Penicuik had conceded early goals but battled back each time to win. However, once again Penicuik found themselves a goal down in the ninth minute when a corner kick to Coldstream was bundled into the net at the front post.

Penicuik equalised two minutes later when Salazar drilled home a Ponton cut back. Penicuik continued to dominate play but couldn’t get past a well organised defence and in the 38th minute the Streamers broke from defence and Cordery came to the rescue for the home side with an excellent save to keep the scores level.

Penicuik’s pressure finally paid off when a strike on goal was blocked and the rebound fell to Ponton who took full advantage to give Penicuik the lead. Just before half time, a swift break up the left wing caught out Penicuik, but Cordery pulled off a top drawer save to retain the lead at half time. Then Jones was unlucky to see his strike beat keeper Walters but the ball was cleared off the line.

In the 68th minute, Salazar burst into the box and fired off a great strike but Walters brought off an equally great save to deny the striker. Immediately afterwards with the visitors’ defence creaking under pressure, Penicuik fired in four strikes but last gasp defending saw them all blocked and cleared.

Then, in the 75th minute, a rare Coldstream attack saw Corfield turn quickly and fire the ball past Cordery for the equaliser. The visitors took heart from the goal and shortly afterwards, Cordery had to be alert to save a Fairbairn strike.

However, in the 83rd minute, substitute Kateleza got round the back of the Streamers defence and chipped the ball into the six yard box. Somerville’s diving header was brilliantly turned away by Walters, but the ball fell to Salazar who stroked the ball into the net. He then completed his hat-trick in injury time, slamming the ball past Walters to clinch victory.