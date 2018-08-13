Penicuik 4-2 Oakley: Cuikie progress in Alex Jack Cup

Oakley United, who also moved to the senior leagues, were the visitors to Penicuik Park for the first round of the Alex Jack Cup and Penicuik were reeling after two goals in three minutes.

The first came off a poorly defended corner kick on seven minutes and Gardner reacted first to head home. Then three minutes later, McAteer powered home a header off a perfect Dawson cross. Once Penicuik got over the initial shock, they began to work their way into the game and on 26 minutes, determination shown by Caddow saw him get round the back of the visitors’ defence, cut the ball back and Somerville fired the ball into the net.

On 35 minutes, Penicuik levelled the score when the visitors failed to clear a corner and Somerville popped up to head home via the crossbar.

Just before half time, a quick break from defence saw Runciman drive past three Penicuik defenders only to drag his shot wide of the target.

In the opening minute of the half, McIntosh fired off a shot from the edge of the box, but keeper Robertson was well placed to save.

Penicuik were piling on the pressure and Somerville almost had a hat-trick, but his effort was deflected away for a corner. Immediately afterwards, Somerville sent over an inch perfect cross and McIntosh couldn’t hide his disappointment when his header beat Robertson but crashed back off the crossbar.

On 51 minutes a defence-splitting pass set McIntosh free and he drilled the ball under Robertson to give Penicuik the lead.

With Penicuik applying constant pressure, Sproule came close with a strike that flashed past the upright.

On 63 minutes, Somerville completed his hat-trick, his second since the season started, when his powerful strike hit the back of the net despite Robertson getting a hand to the ball.

On 76 minutes, Somerville should have added to his tally, but ended up in the net but the ball went elsewhere. Just before full time, with Oakley pinned back in defence, a Sproule strike came back off the base of the post with keeper Robertson rooted to the spot.