Penicuik 5-0 Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale: Tansey scores four

Paul Tansey struck four times as Penicuik ran out 5-0 winners over Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup first round.

Penicuik got off to a flier when Tansey opened the scoring in the fourth minute. His initial shot was blocked by keeper Livie but he made space for himself and drilled the ball home.

Thistle worked hard to close Penicuik down and were getting the better of the exchanges. However they were unable to mount any serious threat on the Penicuik goal.

On the half hour, Kateleza got round the back of the Lothian defence only to see his shot hit the base of the post, run along the goal line and cleared for a corner. The visitors continued to frustrate the home side’s efforts and the score remained 1-0 at half time.

Penicuik doubled their lead in 53rd minute when Kateleza sent over a pin point cross and Tansey headed home.

Livie pulled off a brilliant save to deny Connolly. Play immediately switched to the other end and Watt had to be alert to save a strike on goal.

In the 62nd minute, Tansey completed his hat trick with a powerful strike that deflected over the head of Livie. Then a Watson shot was deflected for a corner. From the corner, substitute Stewart’s effort

flew high over the bar.

In the 82nd minute, keeper Livie again pulled off a great save, but this time the ball fell to Forbes in the box and he drilled the ball into the net to make it 4-0.

Then Livie blocked a Tansey shot with his feet. Shortly afterwards Thistle broke quickly from defence but the strike on goal went a foot wide of the left hand post.

The scoring was completed in the 88th minute when McCrory-Irving set up Tansey who fired home from 25 yards.

Penicuik: Watt, O’Donnell, Baptie, Page, Kateleza, Jones, Watson, Tansey, McCrory-Irving, Stevenson, Forbes Subs: Young, Connolly, Somerville, Swain, Ponton, Stewart, Murray.