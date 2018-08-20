Penicuik 5-1 Haddington: Cuikie shine in Football Nation Qualifying Cup

Another week, another new cup competition as Penicuik Athletic made their Football Nation Qualifying Cup debut hosting Haddington Athletic.

The last time the sides met was back in 2010 at Penicuik Park in a League Cup clash, as Cuikie defeated the Hi-Hi 2-0.

The game started with Penicuik looking for the early goal, but the Haddington defence held firm and in the 20th minute Haddington earned a free kick 40 yards out from goal. Hill’s free kick deceived Cordery in goal and the ball dipped over him into the net.

Penicuik replied six minutes later when a clever through ball picked out Barr who coolly slotted past the advancing Cockburn. Shortly afterwards, McIntosh slotted home from close range but was correctly rule offside.

Penicuik continued to dominate the play for the remainder of the half, but couldn’t add to their tally.

Cuikie boss Johnny Harvey made a couple of personnel and tactical changes early into the second half and they paid off almost immediately.

In the 57th minute, substitute Salazar won the ball just inside the opposition half, outpaced the visitors defence and drilled the ball under Cockburn as he rushed

from goal.

Nine minutes later, following a corner to Penicuik, Haddington failed to clear the ball and Forbes dived in low to head home. Penicuik were now applying constant pressure and in the 79th minute Salazar went on a mazy run, leaving defenders in his wake before stroking the ball into the far corner of the net.

Six minutes later, Ponton broke through the Haddington defence but was denied by a brave save by Cockburn. However, substitute Jones followed up inside the box to

complete the scoring with a powerful volley into the roof of the net.

Penicuik: Cordery, Forbes, Baptie, Hume (c), Young, Connolly, Sproule, Barr, McIntosh, Somerville, McCrory-Irving Subs: Williams, Caddow, Jones, MacDonald, Ponton, Hamilton, Salazar.

Haddington: Cockburn, Tufail, King, Hainey, Cunningham (c), McNeill, Hill, Cropley, Moffat, Leslie, Jones Subs: Devlin, Heron, Cairney, Bowers, GK. Inglis