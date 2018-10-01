Penicuik 8-0 Leith Athletic

Wayne McIntosh struck four times as Penicuik Athletic ran riot against Leith Athletic in a 8-0 win in Conference A.

Cuikie were 5-0 up at the break and coasting thanks to goal from McIntosh, Jones and a Kateleza penalty before strikes from McIntosh and McCrory-Irving rounded off the scoring.

The result gave Johnny Harvey’s men their fourth win from four games and are a point behind leaders Newtongrange Star, who have played a game more.

On the 15-minute mark Forbes found the back of the net but the assistants’ flag was raised against Kateleza.

However, the opener was only delayed by a couple of minutes as the unmarked McIntosh headed home from Baptie’s corner from the left. Three minutes later. Ponton found Kateleza wide on the right and his first time cross was volleyed home by McIntosh, past the helpless McGinley to score his second.

The third arrived on the half hour as a McCrory-Irving pass found Jones on the penalty spot and he spun and stretched away from the defender to slot past McGinley. With three minutes to go until half time Jones disposed Mein in the centre circle, fed Kateleza who found McIntosh wide right and his cross was met by the onrushing Jones who slotted home from six yards to get his second.

On the brink of half-time, McIntosh was fouled in the box and Kateleza stepped up to send McGinley the wrong way to make it five to the home side.

Leith came out for the second half determined to stop the onslaught and had an early chance as Cordery was forced to parry a free kick from 22 yards out.

However, the hosts extended their lead after 56 minutes as McIntosh headed over a congested goal line to claim his second hat trick of the season.

Ten minutes later, Sampson replaced Ponton and despite dominating possession and territory, they were kept at bay until the 84th minute until McIntosh finished off a good move from close range. McCrory-Irving completed the scoring in injury time curling the ball home from 18 yards out.

Penicuik: Cordery, Forbes, Baptie, Young, Hamilton, Connolly (c), McCrory-Irving, Jones, Kateleza, McIntosh, Ponton. Subs: Caddow, Sampson, Sproule, MacDonald, Somerville, Barr.