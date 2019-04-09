Penicuik and Manchester City’s Claire Emslie helps Scotland beat Brazil

Claire Emslie helped the Scotland women’s team to a historic 1-0 victory over Brazil last Monday in their penultimate friendly before this summer’s World Cup in France.

The Manchester City forward, originally from Penicuik, started the match against the side ranked tenth in the world, as Shelley Kerr’s team made it four games unbeaten after Kim Little’s decisive first-half strike.

Scotland face Jamaica at Hampden on May 28 in their final warm-up match before heading to France. They are only the second Scottish side at any level to beat Brazil following the men’s under 20s success at the Toulon Tournament in 2017.

Scotland have been drawn in group D alongside Japan and Argentina but they kick off their debut World Cup campaign on June 9 against England.

Scotland midfielder Little said: “To get the result against a team ranked higher than us was a great way to end this camp in Spain.

“We’ve got a group of players that have been together a long time, a lot of our players are playing at a higher level, which gives us the ability to compete against teams like Brazil.