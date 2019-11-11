Penicuik and Newtongrange Star to lock horns in derby double helping

There’s a double helping of Midlothian derbies this Saturday for football fans to savour.

In the East of Scotland Premier Division Newtongrange Star host Penicuik Athletic, while in Conference B it’s Easthouses Lily against Arniston Rangers.

Bonnyrigg Rose warm up for their third round Scottish Cup clash in a week’s time, with a trip to Ainslie Park to take on Spartans in the Lowland League.

The Rose were in action against University of Stirling in the second round of the Football Nation Cup competition on Tuesday (after the Advertiser had gone to print).

Penicuik, too, look to get ready for their own eagerly anticipated away Scottish Cup encounter at Firhill on November 23 against Partick Thistle.

Last Saturday, in a rare defeat, Bonnyrigg crashed out of the SFA South Challenge Cup losing 1-0 away to Dunipace in a fourth round tie.

Their Scottish Cup opponents Montrose, meanwhile, beat bottom of League Two Forfar 3-0 last Saturday to sit fifth in the league after six straight wins.

Montrose face a trip away to Peterhead then it’s New Dundas Park next weekend for Montrose against Bonnyrigg.

Penicuik’s Scottish Cup opponents Partick Thistle, who sit bottom of the Scottish Championship, won 2-1 last Saturday. This Saturday they are away to Stenhousemuir in a quarter final tie of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup. Penicuik, of course, beat Stenhousemuir 3-0 in their famous Scottish Cup second round victory.

Penicuik entertained Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at Penicuik Park last Saturday in that delayed Football Nation Cup first round tie winning 5-0 no less, with Paul Tansey netting four to advance to the second round where a trip to Perth side Kinnoull is the reward.

Penicuik will go in search of their sixth league win against Newtongrange Star, with the Star hoping to bounce back from their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Dundonald Bluebell – the Star’s eighth defeat in 12 league games.

Also defeated were Rosewell’s Whitehill Welfare lost 3-1 away to Fifers Crossgates Primrose last Saturday at Humbug Park.

Welfare sit in the relegation zone, second bottom in the Premier Division and two points ahead of basement boys Musselburgh Athletic.

This coming Saturday next up for the Whitehill team is an away trip to Perth to visit Jeanfield Swifts.

Easthouses Lily are back in competitive action hosting bottom of the Conference B Arniston who lost 4-1 in their away first round King Cup tie at Paties Road against Edinburgh United – despite leading 1-0 from a 22nd minute Fleming penalty.

Third bottom Easthouses, with two games less played than Arniston, are four points better off and look to increase that at the Newbattle Complex on Saturday.

Dalkeith Thistle notched a fine 3-0 home win over Coldstream at Kings Park last Saturday to move up the Conference B league from sixth to third.

Thistle are away to visit East Lothian’s Preston Athletic at Pennypit Park in a rematch of the game at Dalkeith in September which saw The Panners win 5-0.

Fixtures: Friday: The Spartans v Bonnyrigg Rose (7.45pm), Sat: Newtongrange Star v Penicuik Athletic, Jeanfield Swifts v Whitehill Welfare, Easthouses Lily v Arniston Rangers, Preston Athletic v Dalkeith Thistle.