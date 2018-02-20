Penicuik Ath 1-1 Hill of Beath: Cuikie held to stalemate

Penicuik Athletic failed to capitalise on leaders Bonnyrigg Rose’s inactivity in the Superleague as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Hill of Beath.

The Midlothian side took the lead in the second half through Jones but the Haws responded immediately to level through Watt, leaving Cuikie four points off the pace having played two games more than the Rose.

A real effort was once again made to get the game on by committee staff and both teams took a while to settle in to the soft underfoot conditions.

It wasn’t until the 15th minute that the first real chance created. A mistake by Ponton saw him lose possession and Allison had to be at his best to beat away a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

From the corner, Conners rose above the Penicuik defence, but his header flashed inches wide of the target.

There was a great chance for Penicuik when Jones broke through the defence, but a superb last gasp tackle from Wright blocked the midfielder’s shot.

On the half hour, a strong run and cross by Jones was met by Kateleza but his glancing header was gathered comfortably by Hall. Seconds later, a powerful strike by Jamieson beat keeper Hall but the ball crashed back off the bar and cleared.

Just before half time, Hall pulled off an instinctive one handed save to deny Jamieson. Then Ponton was inches away from putting the final touch to a Kateleza cross.

Hill of Beath put Penicuik under pressure in the second half when a shot from the left of the penalty box flashed across the goal and narrowly wide of the far post.

But it was Penicuik who took the lead in the 61st minute when a fine passing move was finished off by Jones when he drilled the ball low into the bottom corner of the net.

Penicuik’s joy was short lived when an excellent pass from midfield set Adamson free on the right and his low cross along the six yard box was slotted home by Watt.

In the 85th minute a Baptie corner kick was only halfcleared it fell to Kateleza but his effort clipped the top of the bar.