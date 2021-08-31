Stevie McLeish has taken over as Penicuik manager (pic courtesy of Penicuik Athletic FC)

McLeish joins from fellow East Premier Division side Tynecastle, where he had been in charge since October last year.

As well as Newtongrange, he has also managed Tranent Juniors, Musselburgh and Haddington Athletic and had spells as assistant manager at Cowdenbeath and Hibernian.

McLeish succeeds Tony Begg, who resigned in July to take up a position with Hibs.

The new boss said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be manager of Penicuik Athletic.

“A club the size of Penicuik, with the ambition they have got, it feels really good to be involved in a club like this again."

The club said existing coaches Davie Lees, Grant Sandison and John Menzies will remain there as an integral part of the new management team.