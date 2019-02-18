Penicuik Athletic 1-1 Hill of Beath: Cuikie salvage draw after being reduced to 10

Penicuik maintained their five-point lead at the top of Conference A after salvaging a 1-1 draw with ten men against second-placed Hill of Beath.

Cuikie had the first chance with a Connolly header from a Baptie free kick comfortably saved by keeper Hall. However, Penicuik took the lead in the 10th minute when a defence splitting pass by McCrory-Irving set up Jones who slotted ball home just inside the keeper’s near post.

Immediately afterwards, Jones came close with a shot that flashed inches wide of the post. At the other end, a long clearance picked out Morris who drove in on goal, but hit the side netting with his shot.

Then in the 22nd minute, Penicuik were reduced to ten men when Stevenson was sent off completely changing the balance of the game.

With the extra man starting to tell, the Haws were piling on the pressure and a long range strike by Denton was parried away by Robertson to retain Penicuik’s lead at half time.

In the opening minute of the half, a glancing Hill of Beath header went inches past the upright. However, in the 50th minute, an excellent through ball set Mitchell free and he stroked the ball just inside the post past Robertson to level the game.

Minutes later, a Penicuik free kick had keeper Hall at full stretch to save low down to his right. At the other end, Robertson had to be alert to save a long range effort by Hill of Beath. One minute later, Penicuik had a chance off a corner kick, but the header went over the bar.

Penicuik grew in confidence as the game progressed, with the home defence dealing with everything the opposition could throw at them and always looking the hit them on the break. In one such counter attack, Penicuik’s Sampson drove past three defenders at pace but was cynically scythed down by Dair who was fortunate to only receive a yellow card.

Penicuik: Robertson, Stevenson, Baptie, Young, Page, Norman, Sampson, Connolly, Somerville (c), Jones, McCrory-Irving Subs: Cordery, McIntosh, Sproule, Williams, Caddow, Ponton, Crabbe