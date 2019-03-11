Penicuik Athletic 2-1 Oakley United: Cuikie remain five clear at the top

Penicuik Athletic remain on course to win Conference A in the East of Scotland League after a battling 2-1 victory over Oakley maintained their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Oakley proved to be stubborn opposition on the day with the match tied at 1-1 at half-time before a superb second Cuikie goal proved to be decisive.

Cuikie will have a chance to edge closer to the Conference crown should they beat Peebles Rovers on Tuesday (the match had yet to kick off before the Advertiser went to press).

Penicuik had won 4-1 at Oakley completing a league double over the Fifers, but an early goal in this match to settle some of the home fans’ nerves remained elusive with Steven Notman coming closest after a flurry of corners.

Bruce McAdam was yellow carded for a foul on Scott McCrory-Irving but the resultant free kick was well dealt with by the strong Fifers defenders on 15 minutes.

Sam Jones tried his luck next but keeper Sean Robertson saved comfortably before a rare Oakley attack fizzled out with the home defence on top.

However, the deadlock was finally broken on 32 minutes when a break up the left flank by Penicuik saw a cross from Aaron Ponton find Notman whose first time volley flew into the Oakley net.

Penicuik looked to add to their goal tally in a high speed contest but instead it was 1-1 just five minutes before the break when a slip by Darrell Young gave Tiwi Daramola to capitalise as he slipped the ball into the Penicuik net for a fortunate equaliser leaving it at 1-1 at the half time whistle.

Early into the second half Penicuik replaced Dean Crabbe with Craig Stevenson and it wasn’t long before they regained the lead as top marksman Wayne McIntosh producing a cool lobbed finish over keeper Robertson after good work by Jones.

Penicuik: Cordery, Caddow, Ponton, Connolly, Young, Notman, McCrory-Irving, Jones, McIntosh, Crabbe, Somerville. Subs: Sampson, Sproule, Williams, Baptie, Stevenson.