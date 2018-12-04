Penicuik Athletic 3-1 Broxburn: Cuikie through in FNQ Cup

This was another excellent performance from Penicuik Athletic in the third round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

In their stiffest challenge to date, Penicuik showed their class to eliminate Broxburn from the competition. However, the visitors were the first to threaten when Kelly burst through but his effort sailed high over the bar.

Penicuik gradually got into their stride and in the 20th minute, following consecutive corners, Lumbert Kateleza was on hand to drive home a loose ball from inside the box. Nine minutes later, a Ryan Baptie free kick went all the way through and was kept alive brilliantly by Callum Connolly who cut it back for Kateleza to sweep it into an empty net.

‬Shortly afterwards, the hard working Kelly created a chance for Broxburn, but his weak strike was easily gathered by Cordery. Then in the 35th minute, Kateleza thought he had completed his hat-trick when he headed home a Baptie free kick, but the goal was ruled offside. Right on half-time, Kateleza came close with a shot that flashed inches wide of the upright.

Straight from the restart, Penicuik went on the attack and Ponton came in from the left to head home an inch perfect Sproule cross.

Penicuik continued to control the game and Sproule had a chance but his strike flew over the bar. However, in the 65th minute, Penicuik lost possession in their own half and Kelly drove in on goal. Cordery got finger tips to the big striker’s shot and the ball hit the base of the post and Cordery gathered the rebound. Then a swift passing move by Penicuik saw Kateleza lay the ball back to the edge of the box where Jones let fly. His strike took a wicked deflection and Wallace pulled off

the save of the match to turn the ball away for a corner. In the 84th minute, a free kick to Broxburn was driven to the back post. The ball was knocked back into the six yard box where Kelly tapped home into the empty net.

Immediately afterwards, Penicuik had a strong claim for a penalty turned down when Sampson was bundled over from behind.

Penicuik: Cordery, Sproule, Baptie, Young, Page, Connolly (c), McCrory-Irving, Jones, Sampson, Kateleza, Ponton ‪Subs: Caddow, Williams.