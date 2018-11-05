Penicuik Athletic 3-1 Hawick Royal Albert

Penicuik Athletic survived an early scare to run out comfortable winners against Hawick Royal Albert in the East of Scotland League Conference A.

Against the run of play, Hawick led through Neil before two quickfire goals from Kateleza and McIntosh turned the games on its head.

Cuikie were dealt a setback when they were reduced to ten men after Hamilton was sent off on 53 minutes, but it had little effect on them as Somerville added a third to clinch victory.

Penicuik remain top of the league with nine wins from nine, while Hawick remain on nine points.

It took almost 15 minutes for the deadlock to be broken though it came as a surprise that it was the visitors who scored.

Totally against the run of play, a long clearance by Hawick picked out Neill who outpaced the Penicuik defence, rounded Cordery to slot home into the empty net. The visitors’ lead lasted a mere two minutes when Kateleza got the break of the ball to equalise. Three minutes later, Penicuik took the lead when McIntosh broke through to round keeper Saunders and hook the ball into the far corner of the net.

On the half hour, Cordery had to be quick off his mark to smother the ball at the feet of Neill. The visitors had Saunders to thank when he pulled off a superb instinctive one hand save to stop Penicuik increasing their lead.

Penicuik resumed the second half on the attack, pressing the Hawick defence incessantly but the visitors’ defence held firm. Then in the 53rd minute Neill and Hamilton tussled to win the ball and Hamilton was adjudged to have pulled back the big striker and received a red card for denying a goal scoring chance.

Despite being a man down, Penicuik continued to dominate play and keeper Saunders pulled off several top class saves to keep Penicuik at bay. However, in the 65th minute, substitute Somerville scored his 17th goal of the season to put the game beyond doubt.

Penicuik were completely in charge of the game and only top drawer saves by Saunders and the woodwork, three times, prevented the Cuikie from adding to their lead.