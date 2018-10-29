Penicuik Athletic 4-0 Easthouses Lily

Penicuik Athletic maintained their winning record in Conference A following a 4-0 win over local rivals Easthouses Lily.

Cuikie made it eight wins from eight to stay top of the league, three points clear of Hill of Beath, who have a game in hand.

McIntosh gave Penicuik the perfect start when he stroked the ball home from close range after good work by Young, Kateleza and Baptie. They doubled their lead in the 20th minute, Kateleza split the Easthouses defence with a perfectly weighted pass and McIntosh pounced to squeeze the ball past Hay.

Just before half time, a training ground corner kick saw McCrory-Irving lay the corner kick to the edge of the box, Forbes ran in and drilled the ball low and hard, but Hay pulled off an excellent one handed save to deny the full back.

With seconds to go before half time, a lightning break from defence by Penicuik sat Ponton free on the left. He cut the ball back to McIntosh who should have completed his hat-trick, but somehow he blasted the ball over the crossbar.

Eight minutes into the second half and Penicuik were again dominating play and piling on the pressure. Then a long range effort by MacDonald flashed inches over the bar.

Immediately afterwards, a powerful strike by Kateleza was brilliantly turned away by keeper Hay for a corner.

On the hour mark, with the visitor’s defence reeling, a clever one two between Sproule and Kateleza inside the penalty are saw Kateleza smash the ball into the net to make it 3-0.

Three minutes later, the game was put to bed when Baptie curled a free kick from 20 yards, over keeper Hay and into the top corner of the net. In the 78th minute, a rare Easthouses attack saw Shearer let fly, but his shot was deflected narrowly past for a corner kick. Minutes later, the same player saw his effort finger tipped away by keeper Cordery for another corner kick, but Penicuik defended well and immediately went on the attack.

Forbes broke up the right wing and crossed the ball into the box. Somerville rose above the defence, but his header skimmed the crossbar.