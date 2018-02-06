Penicuik Athletic 4-1 Kennoway Star Hearts: Cuikie move up to third

Penicuik Athletic boosted their hopes of being title contenders after a comfortable 4-1 win over Kennoway Star Hearts.

Two goals from Ponton and efforts from Kateleza and Jones rendered Rolland’s effort on 51 minutes barely a consolation as Penicuik moved to third, three points behind leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

This was the first meeting between Penicuik and Kennoway Star Hearts and after Kennoway’s 5-5 draw with Linlithgow Rose the previous week Penicuik knew they would be tested.

However, they took the lead in the tenth minute when Kateleza set up Ponton who shrugged off the tackle to drill the ball low past keeper Paterson for his first Penicuik goal.

At the other end, A Kennoway free kick from the edge of the penalty box flew high over the bar. Penicuik then had a chance to double their lead as Jones’ strike beat the keeper, but was cleared off the line.

Right on the half time whistle, Penicuik put themselves in a commanding position as Jones set up Kateleza and he finished with a powerful shot through a ruck of players.

Kennoway started the second half strongly and with the Penicuik defence under pressure, pulled a goal back in the 51st minute. Following a corner to Kennoway the ball was crossed in to the back post from Collins that saw Rolland rise above his marker to head home from six yards.

Cordery pulled off an excellent save to deny Shaw to deny him an equaliser. A fine run and shot from M.Gay saw the ball crash back off the post and into the path of Bryce who hit his shot first time goal-wards only to see a last ditch clearance from a defender.

Pressure continued to mount on the hosts with an equaliser looking likely. However Penicuik knocked the stuffing out of the Fife side when a deflection from a Jones’ shot left Paterson helpless.

Three minutes later a free kick was conceded on the edge of the Kennoway box and Ponton stepped up to score with a expertly delivered shot that crashed in off the post.