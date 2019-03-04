Penicuik Athletic 5-0 Peebles Rovers: McIntosh nets four goals

Wayne McIntosh struck four times as Penicuik Athletic produced an emphatic 5-0 win over Peebles Rovers last Saturday.

Penicuik started brightly and had the ball in the net in the 11th minute, but the referee ruled the goal out because of handball. However, seven minutes later Penicuik opened the scoring when McIntosh slotted home after a deflected pass fell kindly to the striker.

Penicuik continued to dominate and created chances for McIntosh and Baptie but the visitors defence held out well. Cuikie doubled their lead in the 29th minute when McIntosh drilled the ball into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Minutes later a Jones volley dipped over the crossbar from a Ponton cross. Just before half-time keeper Kerr was brought into action bringing off an excellent instinctive save for a corner. From the corner McIntosh popped up at the back post to make it 3-0 and complete his hat trick.

Five minutes into the half and Penicuik continued to control the game. A through pass was picked up by McIntosh, he rounded keeper Kerr but was unable to finish off the move. In the 56th minute an inch perfect Somerville cross picked out McIntosh who tapped home for his fourth goal – the third

time this season he has achieved four in a game. In a rare Peebles attack, the resulting corner kick saw keeper Cordery require to attempts to save. Immediately afterwards Penicuik attacked at pace and Somerville’s cross forced Kerr to rush from his line to nip the ball off the toe of McIntosh. In the 79th minute, Ponton drove in on goal and opted to cross the ball rather than have a shot. McIntosh gathered the ball in and his strike went wide of the target with Somerville begging for a pass.

The scoring was completed in the 83rd minute when substitute Sampson was set up by Crabbe’s defence splitting pass to drill the ball through the legs of keeper Kerr.

Penicuik: Cordery, Sproule, Baptie, Caddow, Williams, Notman, Somerville (c), Jones, McIntosh, Crabbe, Ponton Subs: Sampson, McCrory-Irving, Young.