Penicuik Athletic (in red) went out of the South Challenge Cup at Irvine Meadow

The North Ayrshire side went through to the fourth round with a thumping 5-2 win and McLeish admits Cuikie’s cup exit was a massive disappointment.

But he said: “I don't think the performance was a five-goal loss.

"When you consider the lack of goals we've conceded in the league, to come here and lose five goals is very disappointing. However, the way we played was reasonable. We tried to make chances, we hit the post a couple of times, we’ve scored a couple of good goals.

"I think there were mitigating circumstances about one or two of the goals, but it is what it is and we’re out of the cup.

"They played to a plan which was to give us the ball and play on the break, play in behind us and chase and be quite physical, and to be fair to them, they got what they deserved.

"The two goals we scored were great goals, but I do feel we were a wee bit blunt up at the top end of the pitch, which is a wee bit of a concern because it’s not really like us.”

Penicuik return to league duty at Dunbar this week hoping to steal a march on title rivals Tranent.

McLeish said: “It will be a difficult game again. Dunbar are a strong side