Penicuik Athletic took their winning league form into the Scottish Cup with victory over Dundonald Bluebell (pic: Gus Cockburn)

The switch from league to cup football made no difference to Cuikie’s winning start to the season.

They should have taken the lead at Moorside Park inside the first three minutes as Chris Finnie set up Cammy Dawson but the big striker was slow to react and keeper Kyle Marley nipped in the gather the ball.

There followed a spell of Dundonald pressure and in the 10th minute Ross Drummond curled the ball into the top corner to give the home side the lead.

However, Penicuik responded immediately and when Marley blocked a Nicky Reid strike Finnie pounced to knock home the rebound.

Keiran Watson headed a Paul Tansey crossinto the side netting before Penicuik took the lead in the 36th minute, Reid drilling the ball past Marley into the bottom corner.

before the break a Tansey free-kick flew inches wide and a long-range Andy Forbes effort went just past.

Early in the second half Penicuik keeper Robert Watt was called into action with fine saves to deny Chris Gay and Stephen Husband.

Penicuik were now under strong pressure. Watt saved again from Lewis McKenzie and Husband shot high and wide after charging past three Penicuik players.