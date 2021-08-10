Penicuik Athletic end Linlithgow’s unbeaten league start with 3-1 win

Paul Tansey bagged a brace as Penicuik athletic won 3-1 at Prestonfield Park (Pic: Jim Dick)

The visitors got off to the best start possible when the ball fell to Reid after Watson had won it with a storng tackle. He chipped the ball over the Rose defence and Tansey drilled the ball past McGinn into the bottom corner of the net.

At the other end, an excellent passing move by Linlithgow saw MacLennan spin and shoot inside the box, but his effort went straight into the hands of Watt.

On the half hour, following a corner to Linlithgow, Watt saved a header from Thom and as the ball bounced about in the box, Neave clearly scooped the ball away with his hand.

Despite vehement protests by the Rose players, the referee and his stand-side assistant waved play on.

Penicuik doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Walsh was set up by Reid.

His effort was blocked and Reid pounced on the rebound to head the ball to Tansey, who blasted the ball into the net from six yards.

Worse was to follow for Linlithgow when, in the 34 th minute, a lightning break from defence by Penicuik saw Tansey set up Reid, who held off Thomson to stroke the ball into the net, giving McGinn no chance.

Penicuik had the first chance of the second half when Reid laid the ball off to Finnie, who drilled it low along the six-yard box, but unfortunately no one could get a boot to the ball.

Linlithgow pulled a goal back in the 68th minute as a free-kick was floated into the penalty box and Stowe headed the ball to the back post where Stevenson drilled it into the six yard box and substitute Coyne was on hand to tap home.

Play was swinging from end to end and a long clearance by Watt picked out Tansey, who outpaced Stevenson, but his powerful left-foot shot flashed inches over the crossbar.

With time running out, Linlithgow lobbed a high ball into the box, where Watt, under pressure from Coyne, dropped the ball but smothered it at the second chance.