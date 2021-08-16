Penicuik Athletic make it seven out of seven with win at Sauchie

The Pencuik defence are ready to cope with a Sauchie attack during their latest win

Cuikie remain behind table toppers Tranent in the East of Scotland Premier Division standings – but the pacesetting pair are now a massive nine points clear of their closest challengers.

Penicuik started strongly at Sauchie and in the opening minute Aiden Walsh shot narrowly wide from a pinpoint Ryan Baptie cross.

Walsh was then thwarted by Sauchie keeper Chic Bell who also held a Paul Tansey drive at the second attempt.

But the visitors took the lead in the 24th minute when Walsh was fouled in the box as he drove in on goal and Tansey made no mistake from the spot.

The home side were rarely seen in attack and Bell saved well again from Tansey before then diverting a Nicky Reid shot past the far post by Bell for a corner.

After the break the home side who started on the front foot with an early series of corners.

Play was soon back at the other end and Walsh set up Reid but his overhead kick was well wide.

However Penicuik doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when Chris Finnie was brought down as he drove into the box and Tansey again stepped up to do the needful from the spot, dispatching the ball down the centre as Bell went to his left.

The visitors could have added to their score. Walsh made headroom up the right before finding David Edwards whose half blocked effort ended up in Bell’s arms.

Bell then spread his frame well to deny Walsh and a Tansey effort scraped the post from the angle of the box.

However Sauchie gave themselves a lifeline with their first effort on target as Conor Kelly got the benefit of a marginal offside decision to lob Robert Watt from the angle of the 18-yard box.

The visitors didn’t take long to respond and Tansey fired into the corner of the net, but the flag was up for offside.

The home side huffed and puffed to get the equaliser and with ten minutes left they headed wide from a corner kick and three minutes later saw a free kick sail wide over the bar.