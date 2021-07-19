Visitors Penicuik have Broxburn under pressure during their 4-1 opening day win in the East of Scotland League (pic: Jim Dick)

But although the eventual margin of victory at Albyn Park was convincing, the outcome of the opening fixture of the season was in doubt until the closing stages.

However it was Tony Begg’s side who took the spoils thanks to three goals in the last seven minutes.

The game, played in front of almost 200 fans, was massively influenced by a strong wind that blew down the length of the park, causing different problems for both sides.

Broxburn saw the long ball drift away with the wind behind them and Penicuik struggled to develop forward play.

However the deadlock was broken by the visitors in the 23rd minute.

A superb ball over the top of the Broxburn defence picked out Paul Tansey who drilled the ball past keeper Connor Wallace.

Penicuik remaained a goal up at half-time, but Broxburn started the second half impressively and in the 56th minute they got their reward, albeit in fortuitous circumstances.

Cammy Ross sent over a deep cross from the left wing that deceived Penicuik keeper Robert Watt and went into the net off the post.

Broxburn continued their pressure but couldn’t find a way through and were punished when Penicuik regained the lead in the 83rd minute.

They gave away a corner kick which was curled in by Ryan Baptie and although Wallace pulled off a great one-handed save, the rebound fell to substitute Cammy Dawson who had the easiest of tasks to head home from close range.

Six minutes later it was 3-1 when substitute Lumbert Kateleza split the home defence and Aiden Walsh rounded Wallace to tap home amid claims for offside.

The scoring was completed one minute later when Walsh returned the compliment, setting up Kateleza who took one touch before slotting home.