Penicuik put 11 goals past Hawick Royal Albert United (pic: Jim Dick)

It was a devastating display by the Premier Division title chasers after their Conference opponents had taken the lead.

Swaney put the Borders side ahead in the 21st minute from the penalty spot – but the goal simply seemed to spur Penicuik into action.

Goals by Robbie Neave in the 24th minute and Nicky Reid two minutes later had Penicuik ahead and another devastating two-minute spell from the 32nd minute saw Reid complete his hat-trick.

Just before half-time a Jack Furness cross to the back post was knocked home by Rees Hope top make it 5-1 at the break.

Penicuik were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Robert Watt received a second yellow card for conceding another penalty.

Midfielder Keiran Watson took over in goals and could do little to stop Steele converting the spot kick.

Despite having a man less and no recognised keeper, Penicuik went further ahead when Paul Tansey drilled a low shot past keeper Brown.

Just after the hour Darrell Young powered home a header from a corner to make it 7-1 and five minutes later substitute Cammy Dawson headed in the eighth from a Furness cross.

Furness pounced on a poor clearance by Brown to lob the keeper from 35 yards and, as Penicuik kept up their relentless attacks, Dawson’s header took them into double figures.