Penicuik Athletic put five past Peebles Rovers in second half blitz

Penicuik moved through to the fourth round of the South of Scotland Cup with a comfortable win over Peebles Rovers

In the opening minute Peebles came close with a free kick that just curled wide of the post.

But the action soon switched to the other end and a Ryan Baptie cross was headed by Wayne McIntosh but keeper Bob Hall pulled off an excellent save to deny the striker.

In the 10th minute a Baptie free-kick was tipped away by Hall for a corner.

Immediately afterwards with Peebles under severe pressure, Aaron Somerville saw his goal bound strike headed off the line. Then Baptie drilled a 30-yard strike straight into the arms of Hall.

Penicuik continued to drive at the home defence and a Sam Jones strike was parried by Hall and the follow up strike was blocked on the line for a corner.

Shortly afterwards, Peebles had their best spell in the game forcing consecutive corners, but keeper Thomas Cordery rose amongst a ruck of players to punch clear on both occasions.

Penicuik, despite all their possession and pressure, couldn’t break down the home defence and the half ended scoreless.

But after the break the visitors continued to pile on the pressure and in the 59th minute were awarded a soft penalty kick that Jones despatched, sending Hall the wrong way.

Five minutes later Penicuik should have doubled the lead when McIntosh was set free, but keeper Hall dived at the striker’s feet and block the effort on goal.

Then three goals in six minutes floored Peebles.

The first, in the 65th minute, came when a Baptie cross was nodded down by McIntosh and Jones fairly rifled the ball home.

Four minutes later, Callum Connolly was on hand to slot home off a Baptie corner.

In the 72nd minute, McIntosh was again denied by Hall as he blocked the striker’s shot, but Arran Ponton followed up to drive the rebound into the net.

Right on the 90th minute, a slick passing move saw Ponton drill home his second and Penicuik’s fifth.