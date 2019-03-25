Penicuik Athletic’s cup hopes extinguished after Spartans dramatic shoot out victory

Penicuik Athletic’s Football Nation Qualifying Cup hopes were ended after they lost a dramatic penalty shoot out 4-2 against Lowland League side Spartans.

The hosts looked to be heading for victory until the 87th minute when Sam Jones scored a deserved equaliser after Steven Notman’s shot was parried by the Spartans keeper Blair Carswell.

David Greenhill had given Spartans the lead five minutes before half-time when his cross-cum-shot landed inside the near post after the wind decided to play a hand in events.

The match remained level at 1-1 after extra time before penalties decided the contest as Spartans went through to the final with their opponents still to be confirmed.

It was a cold and windy Friday night making the football conditions difficult, but the fans were not to be disappointed and were entertained with a match of quality and content.

Despite Penicuik having good chances they fell behind five minutes before the break. Geenhill crossed the ball from the right wing, and with the assistance of the wind, the ball dipped over Cordery into the net to give Spartans a fortuitous lead.

A driving run by Cuikie full back Caddow saw his powerful shot hit the bar and go over on 52 minutes before a McIntosh strike was cleared off the line and the follow up was brilliantly saved by Spartans’ man of the match Carswell.

An audacious Spartans free kick from inside their own half had Cordery back pedalling and much to his relief the ball dropped over the bar onto the roof of the net.

Penicuik deservedly equalised though in the 87th minute when Jones nipped in to slot the ball home after Carswell had saved Notman’s powerful strike from the edge of the box.

Extra time could not separate the sides so it went to penalties. Notman and Corbett netted theirs before McIntosh rattled the bar. Maxwell made it 2-1 before Carswell intervened again. It was left to Herd, after McCrory-Irving scored, and the skipper sent Cordery the wrong way to ensure their place in the final.

Penicuik: Cordery, Caddow, Baptie, Connolly (c), Young, Notman, Sampson, McCrory-Irving, McIntosh, Jones, Ponton Subs: Sproule, Somerville, Robertson.