Penicuik edged past Dunbar thanks to a Nicky Reid goal

Penicuik travelled to Countess Park looking to complete the double over Dunbar, having beaten them at Penicuik earlier in the month.

But with the wind behind Dunbar, Penicuik were pinned back in their own half early on.

However they gradually worked their way into the game. Aaron Somerville broke down the left only to see his low cross cut out at the front post and a deflected Keiran Watson shot was gathered by home keeper Daniel Laing.

At the other end a Darren Handling header was well saved by Robert Watt.

In the 25th minute a powerful strike by Nicky Reid was headed clear and a minute later another effort by the Cuikie striker saw Laing looking on anxiously as the ball crashed back off the crossbar.

Then a clever ball over the top set Somerville free to round Laing but from a tight angle he hit the side netting.

The match remained goalless at the break but, with the wind behind them, Penicuik broke the deadlock three minutes after restart, Reid nipping in to stroke the ball into the net after a mix-up between Laing and defender Michael MacFarlane.

Lewis Collins had to clear a Bob Berry volley off the line to keep Penicuik in front while at the other end Reid saw a strike bounce off the base of the post.