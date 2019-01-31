Penicuik exit Challenge Cup to Coldstream after penalty shoot out drama

Penicuik lost out on a place in the last eight of the SFA South Region Challenge Cup in a dramatic penalty shoot-out with Coldstream on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead in the 14th minute through Buster Briggs but this stirred the league leaders into life and they were soon level through Aaron Somerville.

The Cuikie were on top at this stage and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 34th minute, Ponton‘s cross was helped on by McIntosh to McCrory-Irving who made no mistake from the edge of the box.

Into the second half and Shane Bonnington, wide on the right, drove in a ferocious cross, causing Williams to slice into his own net 2-2.

Penicuik’s lead was restored with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Somerville’s glorious cross from the left found Caddow who finished well from six yards on the volley.

Deep into stoppage time a Fox shot forced a corner and Gary Widram’s delivery from found the head of Kris Dixon.

His goalbound effort was saved by Cordery but the rebound fell to the feet of substitute Kieran Bullen who smashed into the roof of the net for a last kick equaliser.

The second half of extra time was barely a minute old when Penicuik took the lead for the third time.

Somerville and McIntosh combining to create space for Caddow to fire home from 18 yards.

Coldstream weren’t done though and equalised with five minutes remaining, Lee’s pass from midfield found Bonnington on the left and he did brilliantly to hold off Caddow and get his cross in from the byline. Briggs was on hand to squeeze the ball in at the near post for 4-4.

On to penalties and after five kicks each the scores were still level. Briggs, Dixon, Bonnington and Paterson found the net while Windram saw his effort strike the post.

Ejay Gay stepped up to take the sixth Coldstream penalty and the big defender made no mistake, firing into the bottom corner.

Caddow’s attempt was then saved by Walters to send the Streamers through.