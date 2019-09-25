Penicuik hammer Colts to set up second round Stenny tie

Penicuik Athleitc travelled to Broadwood Stadium to play Cumbernauld Colts in the first round proper of the William Hill Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Cuikie progressed to this stage having despatched both Easthouses Lily and Whitehill Welfare in the previous preliminary rounds.

It has been 129 years since Penicuik last played in the Scottish Cup and they produced a scintillating performance to out play their host and progress to the second round.

Penicuik created the first chance in the second minute when Somerville set up Stewart but he blasted the ball over the crossbar.

On 18 minutes later a Forbes cross was headed by Somerville but his effort was well saved by keeper Grier.

In the 24th minute, an Ashmore free kick was just missed by Wright and the ball went harmlessly past for a goal kick.

Five minutes later, Penicuik’s pressure finally paid off when Somerville headed home a Stevenson free kick.

Then, in the 37th minute, Penicuik doubled their lead when Stevenson stuck a beauty from 30 yards leaving Grier clawing fresh air.

Once again Cuikie’s hard work and diligence paid off in the 41st minute, an excellent link up between McCrory-Irving and Forbes saw the latter cross for Ponton to steer the ball home into the far corner.

Immediately afterwards it was almost four when Stewart rounded Grier but the keeper did superbly well to twice block Stewart’s strikes.

Four minutes into the second half and Connolly dived in bravely, but his header went wide of the goal.

Cumbernauld were having their best spell of the game and keeper Swain was brought into action to get down low to save.

In the 70th minute came the goal of the game, when substitute Holmes unleashed an unstoppable strike from 30 yards.

In the 78th minute, Penicuik’s three goal lead was restored when Baptie crossed the ball from the left and Stewart got on the end of it to volley home.

The scoring was completed in the 87th minute when Ponton did exceptionally well to get past the Colts defence and cut the ball back into the path of Jones who smashed the ball into the net from 15 yards.

Cuikie’s reward for their commanding win is a home tie in the second round against Stenhousemuir.