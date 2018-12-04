Penicuik lose trio to Berwick Rangers

Lewis Barr, Andrew Forbes and Craig Hume have signed for Berwick Rangers after leaving Penicuik Athletic shortly after manager Johnny Harvey.

The trio, who worked under Harvey at Penicuik, were announced by the League Two side late on Monday after impressing on trial.

Harvey said: “I’m absolutely delighted to finally have these three boys tied down. These are three players I have a great amount of trust in, they have worked under me for a number of years now and they know the demands of playing in my teams. They have shown over the last few weeks as trialists they have the quality to make a difference to our team.”

Hume and Barr both scored at Borough Briggs in Berwick’s 4-2 victory over Elgin City, which ignited Harvey’s reign - Barr netted a tenacious goal, stealing the ball off Craig Beattie to slot home, whilst Hume nodded in from a free-kick.

Barr was back on the scoresheet against Clyde last weekend, and also won the man of the match award. Forbes scored at Broadwood too.

Harvey added: “All three bring different attributes that will compliment what we already have in our dressing room.”