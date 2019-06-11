Penicuik’s Claire makes history in World Cup

Scotland’s opening Women’s World Cup match may have ended in defeat to rivals England but Penicuik’s Claire Emslie did forever write her name in the record books.

The attacker scored in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Auld Enemy, which marked Scotland Women’s first ever goal at a World Cup finals.

Scotland fell behind at Nice’s Allianz Riviera stadium in controversial fashion when a VAR check adjudged that Fran Kirby’s cross had hit the arm of Scotland full-back Nicola Docherty inside the box and referee Jana Adamkova awarded a penalty to the Lionesses.

Nikita Parris stepped up to put England 1-0 ahead from the penalty spot on 14 minutes.

Shortly after goalkeeper Lee Alexander prevented the Scots going 2-0 down with a brilliant save low to her left to deny Ellen White from six yards.

White then thought she had put England 2-0 up but her headed goal was rightly judged to be offside.

The Manchester City striker wouldn’t be denied though and five minutes before the break she did put her side two goals up with a fine finish from just inside the area leaving Alexander no chance.

Scotland had a good opportunity to get a goal back just before half time but Erin Cuthbert dragged her shot agonisingly wide from 18 yards.

England thought they had gone 3-0 up through Beth Mede but Ellen White was again rightly judged to be offside in the build up.

Alexander again denied White with another fine save before Emslie’s historic goal pulled Scotland back in to the game.

Lisa Evans’ driving run through the centre of the park allowed her to pick out Emslie who took a touch before her shot, which took a slight deflection, found its way past England keeper Karen Bardsley on 79 minutes.

However, it was unfortunately not enough and England were able to hold on for the victory despite a spirited second half fight back from Shelle y Kerr’s Scots.

Scotland will be back in action this Friday when they face 2011 winners Japan in Rennes with qualification still very much a possibility.