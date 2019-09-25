Penicuik score £10k sponsorship with CALA

Penicuik Athletic have been boosted by a considerable financial backing thanks to one of the country’s leading housebuilders.

CALA Homes, now in its tenth year of sponsoring the club, has pledged £10,000 to continue to play its part through its shirt sponsorship deal.

The money will be used to fund new strips, training equipment and facilities as the team battle to win promotion to the Lowland League on the back of becoming an SFA Licensed Member Club and achieving SFA Quality Mark status during the early part of 2019.

Andy Penman, Commercial Manager at Penicuik Athletic Football Club, said: “It’s a really exciting period in the club’s history with our success last season and opportunity to play at a higher level this year.

“CALA’s support over the past ten years has been invaluable in helping us to develop and progress through the leagues.

“It would have been very hard to progress without CALA’s backing.

“The money allows us to compete with other clubs and develop our own youth team into talents and have a young side that the fans love coming to watch.”

The homebuilder has invested heavily in the local community over the last two years with its annual bursary scheme, benefitting 27 sports groups, good causes and charities in the Midlothian area.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “It’s been thrilling to see Penicuik progress through the divisions over recent years.

“We’re proud to have been a part of the club’s success and it’s always great to see the money being put to great use and helping to develop the next wave of talent to play for the first-team.

“We place community spirit as one of the key aspects of all our developments and you can’t get closer to the heart of a town than by supporting its local football team.

“Penicuik Athletic has a rich history of helping to develop local talent and help them further their footballing careers.”