Penicuik still have no answer to Haws puzzle

Penicuik travelled to Kiers Park to play Hill of Beath for the second time in a month and again the Haws proved to be Cuickie’s bogey team.

However, Penicuik came close to taking the lead in the opening minute when Stewart saw his strike beat keeper Donaldson but crash back off the crossbar.

In the 18 th minute keeper Swain, well outside his area, decided to dribble the ball past Watt and Elder and was dispossessed but fortunately for him his embarrassment was spared when the strike on the empty goal drifted past the post.

The Haws took the lead in the 26 th minute following a long throw in, the ball was headed on to the bar, Penicuik failed to clear the ball and Lewis Elder’s overhead scissors kick saw the ball hit the back of the net.

The home side doubled their lead in the 31 st minute when Adamson drilled the ball low into the far corner of the net.

Four minutes into the half with Penicuik upping the tempo of their game, substitute Tansey’s powerful strike was well saved by Donaldson.

In the 56 th minute, Stewart got round the back of the hosts defence, drilled in a low cross but keeper Donaldson was alert to the danger and he got a strong hand to the ball to turn it away for a corner.

Shortly afterwards, Hill of Beath produced a carbon copy of Penicuik’s attack but Adamson just failed to make contact with cross and the ball went harmlessly past for a goal kick.

Penicuik were having their best spell in the game with the Haws relying on the long high ball from defence.

Substitute Tansey was proving to be a handful for the home defence and in the 66 th minute he turned his marker and let fly with a powerful shot that flashed just wide of the post.

In their next attack, Stewart again got round the back of the defence but his low cross into the six yard box was booted clear by Harrower.

In the 80th minute, a neat passing move by Penicuik set up Jones, but he hooked the ball over the bar. Immediately afterwards the home defence was again under pressure when Forbes crossed the ball into the box, but again, Jones failed to hit the target.

Just before full time, Forbes sent over a testing cross to the back post where McCrory-Irving’s first time volley went narrowly wide.