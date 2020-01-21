Penicuik through after away cup win over Kinnoull

Penicuik progressed to the third round of the Football Nation EOS Qualifying Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kinnoull and now face Tranent in the next round.

Visitors Penicuik were quickly on the attack and a Tansey free kick was headed on to the crossbar by Frydrychowiz.

Immediately afterwards, Kateleza had two strikes on goal cleared off the goal line.

In the 25th minute, a long-range effort by Kinnoull forced Watt to scramble across goal to turn the ball past for a corner kick.

Then a moment of controversy saw Tansey drive past Hughes who, in turn, scythed the midfielder down from behind, but the referee only issued a caution.

Ten minutes later, McCrory-Irving slipped his marker but his strike on goal flashed over the bar.

In the 41st minute, Penicuik broke the deadlock when Page’s ball over the top of the home defence picked out Stewart, who hooked the ball high over the advancing keeper.

In the 55th minute, a slick interchange between McCrory-Irving and Jones set up Jones, but ‘keeper Osinski pulled off a superb save to deny the midfielder.

Then, following a corner to Penicuik, substitute Somerville’s glancing header went narrowly past the upright.

In the 83rd minute, Penicuik, having used all three substitutes, went down to 10 men.

Goalscorer Stewart was tackled by Brown on the right wing.

Both players went down heavily and Stewart took no further part in the game, suffering a broken collar bone, but 10-man Penicuik saw the game out comfortably.