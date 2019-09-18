Radhuni adds spice to Whitehill’s season

Whitehill Welfare FC have recieved a welcome boost after confirming Loanhead restauran Radhuni, who were voted Midlothian’s top Asian restaurant in September.

as their new shirt sponsor .

Whitehill chairman Mark Allard commented: “As well as being loyal customers of this fantastic restaurant, we’re also now very grateful for their support.”

Habibur Khan, managing partner of the Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant in Clerk Street, added: “We hope our support will help spice up the season for some very fit guests.”