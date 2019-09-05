Rose & Cuikie both drawn away from home in Cup

Bonnyrigg Rose and Penicuik Athletic have learned their opponents in the William Hill Scottish Cup First Round after the draw was made on Sunday.

Rose have been handed a difficult and long away trip to face current Highland League leaders Fraserburgh.

The Broch have won all six of their opening league fixtures this season and famously hosted Rangers in the competition in 2018 - losing 3-0 to Graeme Murty’s side.

Penicuik have also been drawn away from home as they make the trip to Broadwood to face Cumbernauld Colts.

The North Lanarkshire side have had a mixed start to their Lowland League season with three wins out of seven.

Fixtures will be played over the weekend on Saturday, September 21.