Rose dispatch Braves to maintain unbeaten start

Bonnyrigg notched a convincing win over Caledonian Braves at New Dundas Park last Saturday to maintain their top of the league placing and unbeaten status.

The conditions proved difficult for both sides on a windy day but Rose put in a decent display as the goals came courtesy of their defenders.

It had started well for the hosts with an eighth minute goal from Daniel Baur heading home a Lee Currie corner at the back post to set the Rose off on the right foot.

Possession proved to be closely contested thereafter in the first half by both teams as the tall young Braves were proving to be no easy meat for Robbie Horn’s men.

Caledonian had good possession too as Bonnyrigg were made to work hard towards their points.

The hosts might have gone 2-0 up in 41 minutes following a penalty – awarded after George Hunter had been brought down in the box but Currie’s resultant spot kick only hit the post leaving it at 1-0 to the Rose at half time.

Within a minute of the second half starting it was 2-0 to the Rose when another corner was blocked out only as far as Baur and he shot home his own and Bonnyrigg’s second goal of the afternoon.

That goal more or less sealed the points despite the Braves having some useful possession but no finish to beat Rose keeper Mark Weir.

In 67 minutes Scott Gray was substituted for Lewis Turner before five minutes later Ewan Moyes came on for Kerr Young.

And in 73 minutes a shot from Hunter was blocked only for him to miss the target from the rebound.

However, on 81 minutes Dean Brett, in his 100 th game for Bonnyrigg, celebrated the occasion with the Rose’s third goal with a typical strike – putting icing on the cake for another Rose success in their Lowland League debut season.

It makes it six wins out of seven and one draw for Robbie Horn’s side so far this season and they are back in home league action this Saturday as they host BSC Glasgow at New Dundas Park.

The Glasgow side, who play their home games at Alloa Athletic’s Recreation Park, sit sixth in the league table with four wins, one draw and one defeat from their opening seven fixtures.

Last Saturday they were 3-0 winners at home to Vale of Leithen.