Rose’s Cup fairytale continues after win

Bonnyrigg Rose have been rewarded with a clash against League One opposition after the draw was made for the third round of the Scottish Cup this week.

The Rose pulled off Cup heroics as goals from Jonny Stewart and George Hunter gave them a 2-0 win in a televised clash against Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle under the lights at a packed out New Dundas Park last Friday.

And after the draw was made on Sunday they will now face Montrose on November 23 in another home tie for Robbie Horn’s men.

It’s not the first time the Rose have got this far in the competition with their most successful run coming three years ago when they stunned Championship side Dumbarton in a replay before going out to Hibernian in the fourth round.

And they might not be the only representatives from Midlothian in the third round, with Penicuik Athletic hoping to join them when their postponed second round clash with League Two side Stenhousemuir gets played this Saturday at Penicuik Park.

And they have been handed an ever bigger incentive to get through with Championship side Partick Thistle waiting to play the winners at Firhill.

Tickets for this weekend’s clash against the Warriors can be bought at Penicuik Park today (Thursday) 5pm-8pm and tomorrow Friday between 12-2pm at Tesco Penicuik.