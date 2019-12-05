Rose set for hard run of matches in December

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn is preparing his squad for a tough run of fixtures to see out what has been a fantastic year for the club.

2019 saw the Rose earn promotion to the Lowland League after winning the East of Scotland Premiership as well as reaching the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

“It’s been a massive year for the club,” said Horn.

“Promotion to the Lowland League was huge and the Scottish Cup run has been fantastic.

“Obviously we had hoped for a big tie in the next round but what we have is a good opportunity to progress further and hopefully that big tie will come in the next round if we get there.

“Having the floodlights installed has been great as well and just the overall support from the local community has been brilliant.”

Rose’s December kicks off this Saturday with a trip to Vale of Leithen in the Lowland League, the club where Horn began his management career in 2010.

“It will the my first time going back to the club as a manager and I’m looking forward to it.

“They are obviously fighting for their lives at the moment so we are expecting a tough game but we just need to focus on getting the three points.

“We have a really hard run of games coming up this month with the likes of East Kilbride, BSC Glasgow and Cumbernauld Colts but that’s exactly what you want, to be tested week in week out.”