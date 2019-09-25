Rose strike late to book their spot in second round

George Hunter’s last gasp goal booked Bonnyrigg Rose a spot in second round of the Scottish Cup as they saw off Fraserburgh 1-0 at Bellslea Park.

It was a 360 mile round trip for Rose and their supporters to the north east coast where conditions were bright but windy.

Rose had no defenders on the bench as they were missing Kerr Young and Daniel Baur, the latter held by Hearts to stay at Tynecastle for a Saturday training session.

The first half saw the wind favour Rose but their strikers drew a blank in the first half with Fraserburgh too failing to score using the long ball which was well dealt with by the visiting defence with keeper Mark Weir barely tested.

In the second half it was the Broch’s turn to press with the wind and that’s when the Rose defence excelled with two excellent saves along with two excellent saves from keeper Weir denying the hosts.

Scott Barbour came closest for the home side with a shot clipping the bar on its way over.

Just when it looked like there was no goal on the cards a typically brilliant determined run in the 90th minute by Dean Brett set up George Hunter for the goal finishing touch as Rose were to celebrate in style holding out for the extra five minutes added on by the referee.

Their reward for the narrow victory is a home tie in the second round as they host another Highland League side in the form of Buckie Thistle at New Dundas Park.

The Jags are 11 time Highland League champions, winning the title as recently as 2016-17, and currently sit top of the league table.

They saw of Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers 4-1 at their home ground of Victoria Park to book their spot in the second round.

Before that though Bonnyrigg Rose turn their focus back to league duties after a two week break as they head south this Saturday to Raydale Park to take on Gretna 2008 who have not won a game in their opening seven league fixtures.