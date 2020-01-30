Round-up and preview of all the goals and games

This Saturday sees a full programme of Lowland and East of Scotland league football for the local teams.

Bonnyrigg Rose face University of Stirling for the third time this season having already beaten them twice - once in the league and once in the Football Nation Cup.

That match will be Rose’s third in seven days after winning 1-0 at Dalbeattie Star last Saturday and their rearranged Football Nation Cup match at home to Bo’ness United which took place after the Advertiser had gone to print.

In the East of Scotland Premier Division Penicuik Athletic and Newtongrange Star sustained heavy losses last Saturday.

Cuikie were beaten 4-1 by Dundonald Bluebell while Star lost 5-3 at Dunbar.

Whitehill Welfare bucked the trend of Midlothian clubs losing with a stunning 2-1 win over Bo’ness handing the league leaders just their second defeat of the season.

Craig Meikle and Louis Swanson gave Welfare a 2-0 lead going in to half time and although the BUs were able to pull one back through Brian Ritchie’s penalty the Midlothian side were able to hold on for a valuable three points.

The result capped off a great week for Whitehill who went in to the match on the back of a 3-2 win over Linlithgow Rose in the Football Nation Cup.

This Saturday Welfare host Broxburn Athletic at Ferguson Park in another league match while Star are host Hill o’ Beath at New Victoria Park and Penicuik are away to bottom of the table Blackburn United.

All three Midlothian East of Scotland Conference B clubs lost their Conference A/B matches last Saturday.

Arniston Rangers were beaten 3-1 at home by Heriot Watt University , Dalkeith Thistle lost 2-1 at Kings Park to Glenrothes and Easthouses Lily lost out 1-0 away to Lothian Thistle HV.

This Saturday Lily host Leith Athletic at the Newbattle Sports Complex this Saturday as they sit second bottom of Confrence B with Arniston with three games in hand.

Rangers themselves are at home this Saturday as they host Burntisland Shipyard while Dalkeith are also at home with Oakley United the visitors to King’s Park.