Sauchie 1-0 Penicuik: Cuikie suffer blow to title hopes

Penicuik Athletic suffered a blow to their title hopes after Conor Kelly’s last gasp strike earned Sauchie Juniors a 1-0 win in the East Superleague.

As the game seemed to be meandering towards a 0-0 stalemate, Kelly showed great composure to slot home from David Grant’s cutback.

It was their fifth win in six games to edge them closer to safety in 12th, while Cuikie slipped to fifth undoing their good work against Dundonald Bluebell last weekend.

Sauchie had the first opportunity when a poor pass was intercepted by Grant, but Craig Hume was on hand to clear the danger.

One minute later a Lumbert Kateleza cross was headed on target by Jack Hamilton but Dolan made the save.

Another defensive mistake by Penicuik gave Grant another chance but his effort went straight to Kyle Allison in the Penicuik goal.

Minutes later Sauchie’s Morgan saw his free kick blocked but the ball fell to McTaggart only for Allison to deny his strike at the second attempt.

With Sauchie controlling the game a 30-yard effort by Morgan stung the hands of Allison who recovered quickly to gather.

It took until the 20th minute before Penicuik had their first effort on goal but Callum Connolly’s shot went a yard wide of the target.

In the 34th minute, Hamilton headed wide off a corner kick. then just before half time, Penicuik’s Aaron Somerville got the better of Syme setting up Hamilton but he headed his cross over the bar.

On the hour mark, Hamilton saw his glancing header flash just wide of the left hand post whilst at the other end, Grant had only keeper Allison to beat but his attempt went high and wide.

Penicuik almost took the lead in the 86th minute when Hume’s header off a corner kick brushed the junction of the bar and post.

But into injury time and a superb diagonal pass split the Penicuik defence open. Grant got to the byeline, cut the ball back to Kelly who stroked the ball home to take all three points for Sauchie.