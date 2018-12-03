Sauchie 1-1 Dalkeith Thistle

Dalkeith Thistle hoped for revenge after a 1-0 defeat from Sauchie just over four weeks ago but were disappointed to come away with just a single point following a super display.

Following a frantic opening the Jags were presented with the first chance of the match on seven minutes when a Blake Wales corner kick found Tansey unmarked in the six yard area, however, on a gluepot surface the ball stuck under his feet and he couldn’t get a shot away. Instead Tansey teed up Mickey Fairney whose low drive was blocked by a defender.

The Jags almost took the lead on 20 minutes with a super free flowing move which culminated in Darren McGlashen seeing his pile driver of a shot tipped over the bar by Dolan in the home goal. Then on 22 minutes Steven Scott picked the pocket of Houston as he dithered on the ball to race in goal, instead of shooting the striker elected to pass to Tansey and once again Dolan thwarted the Jags with a super stop.

The Jags were still looking dangerous though and took the lead on 32 minutes. Blake Wales scurried down the touchline beating a defender before whipping in a low cross which found Tansey who couldn’t miss.

The lead was short lived, however, as the home side equalised with their first effort on goal on 35 minutes when Finlayson evaded Lister to latch onto a free kick into the box and rifle low past McQueen.

With their tails up the home side continued to press and Houston was unlucky to see his glancing header drift just wide whilst a minute later Crawford blasted a shot on the angle over the bar.

But the Jags slowly clawed themselves back into the match and started to threaten again. On 65 minutes Dalkeith thought they had regained the lead when Ryan McQueenie turned a Tansey flick into the net only for the far side linesman to put his flag up for offside.

With time marching on it was looking like next goal would win it and on 80 minutes the visitors survived a scare when Hewitt headed a corner from the right over the bar.

The Dalkeith front line were increasingly frustrated by offside decisions, however, with the last kick of the ball had the chance to win all three points when Steven Scot was played through with just the keeper to beat, but Dolan saved his side once again with a low block.

All things considered this was a good point for the Jags but they will be disappointed that it wasn’t all three given the chances created.